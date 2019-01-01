ñol

Old Point Financial
(NASDAQ:OPOF)
24.90
-0.1726[-0.69%]
At close: Jun 3
25.80
0.9000[3.61%]
After Hours: 8:51AM EDT
Day High/Low24.9 - 24.95
52 Week High/Low20.5 - 27.99
Open / Close24.95 / 24.9
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 5.1M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 6.7K
Mkt Cap126.9M
P/E17.54
50d Avg. Price25.57
Div / Yield0.52/2.09%
Payout Ratio35.92
EPS0.39
Total Float3.7M

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF), Dividends

Old Point Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Old Point Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.52

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Old Point Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Old Point Financial (OPOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Old Point Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Old Point Financial (OPOF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Old Point Financial ($OPOF) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Old Point Financial (OPOF) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Old Point Financial (OPOF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Old Point Financial (OPOF) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)?
A

Old Point Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Old Point Financial (OPOF) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 24, 2022.

