Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ:OPNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-2.430
Quarterly Revenue
$4.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2M
Earnings History
Opiant Pharma Questions & Answers
When is Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ:OPNT) reporting earnings?
Opiant Pharma (OPNT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ:OPNT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Opiant Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OPNT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
