There is no Press for this Ticker
OptimumCare Corp is an urgent care center providing expedient immediate care and comprehensive primary care services to residents in Stafford, Fredericksburg, and other nearby areas of Virginia. It offers lab tests, cosmetic treatments, X-ray services, weight management services and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OptimumCare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OptimumCare (OPMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OptimumCare (OTCEM: OPMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OptimumCare's (OPMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OptimumCare.

Q

What is the target price for OptimumCare (OPMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OptimumCare

Q

Current Stock Price for OptimumCare (OPMC)?

A

The stock price for OptimumCare (OTCEM: OPMC) is $0.0061 last updated Fri Jul 09 2021 17:23:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OptimumCare (OPMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OptimumCare.

Q

When is OptimumCare (OTCEM:OPMC) reporting earnings?

A

OptimumCare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OptimumCare (OPMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OptimumCare.

Q

What sector and industry does OptimumCare (OPMC) operate in?

A

OptimumCare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.