OptiLeaf Inc is a development stage company providing an integrated turn-key growth management system for the cannabis industry. The company's product consists of GrowPro Elite and point-of-sale (POS). Its system helps dispensary owners and caregivers in increasing their sales and reduce costs, increasing their company's productivity and profitability and reducing or eliminating the need for manual labor while maximizing yield. The company's turn-key growth management system will offer hardware and software technological solutions for the cannabis industry. Its software offers a seed-to-sale growth management system designed for a complete grow automation system that will enhance every aspect of the medical cannabis business.