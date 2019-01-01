QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 12:14PM
OptiLeaf Inc is a development stage company providing an integrated turn-key growth management system for the cannabis industry. The company's product consists of GrowPro Elite and point-of-sale (POS). Its system helps dispensary owners and caregivers in increasing their sales and reduce costs, increasing their company's productivity and profitability and reducing or eliminating the need for manual labor while maximizing yield. The company's turn-key growth management system will offer hardware and software technological solutions for the cannabis industry. Its software offers a seed-to-sale growth management system designed for a complete grow automation system that will enhance every aspect of the medical cannabis business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OptiLeaf Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OptiLeaf (OPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OptiLeaf (OTCEM: OPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OptiLeaf's (OPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OptiLeaf.

Q

What is the target price for OptiLeaf (OPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OptiLeaf

Q

Current Stock Price for OptiLeaf (OPLF)?

A

The stock price for OptiLeaf (OTCEM: OPLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OptiLeaf (OPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OptiLeaf.

Q

When is OptiLeaf (OTCEM:OPLF) reporting earnings?

A

OptiLeaf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OptiLeaf (OPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OptiLeaf.

Q

What sector and industry does OptiLeaf (OPLF) operate in?

A

OptiLeaf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.