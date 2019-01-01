ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Organic Plant Health
(OTCEM:OPHI)
0.0003
00
At close: Aug 24

Organic Plant Health (OTC:OPHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Organic Plant Health reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$150.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Organic Plant Health using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Organic Plant Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is Organic Plant Health (OTCEM:OPHI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Organic Plant Health

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Organic Plant Health (OTCEM:OPHI)?
A

There are no earnings for Organic Plant Health

Q
What were Organic Plant Health’s (OTCEM:OPHI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Organic Plant Health

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.