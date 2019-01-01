ñol

Organic Potash
(OTCPK:OPCGF)
0.0155
00
At close: Mar 10
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.03
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 117.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.3K
Mkt Cap1.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Organic Potash (OTC:OPCGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Organic Potash reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Organic Potash using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Organic Potash Questions & Answers

Q
When is Organic Potash (OTCPK:OPCGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Organic Potash

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Organic Potash (OTCPK:OPCGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Organic Potash

Q
What were Organic Potash’s (OTCPK:OPCGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Organic Potash

