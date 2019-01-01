QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
OptiBiotix Health PLC is engaged in the field of healthcare. As a life science company, its prime focus lies on researching the area of biotechnology. Its activities include identification of microbial strains which can affect human metabolism and physiology, development of microbiome modulators, natural sugars and proteins. The company markets its products in the United Kingdom under trademark names such as OptiBiotix, SweetBiotix and SkinBiotix.

OptiBiotix Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OptiBiotix Health (OPBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OptiBiotix Health (OTCGM: OPBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OptiBiotix Health's (OPBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OptiBiotix Health.

Q

What is the target price for OptiBiotix Health (OPBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OptiBiotix Health

Q

Current Stock Price for OptiBiotix Health (OPBXF)?

A

The stock price for OptiBiotix Health (OTCGM: OPBXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OptiBiotix Health (OPBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OptiBiotix Health.

Q

When is OptiBiotix Health (OTCGM:OPBXF) reporting earnings?

A

OptiBiotix Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OptiBiotix Health (OPBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OptiBiotix Health.

Q

What sector and industry does OptiBiotix Health (OPBXF) operate in?

A

OptiBiotix Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.