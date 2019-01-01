Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition
Magnum Opus Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE: OPA) was reported by Benchmark on March 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting OPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE: OPA) was provided by Benchmark, and Magnum Opus Acquisition initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Magnum Opus Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Magnum Opus Acquisition was filed on March 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA) is trading at is $9.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.