Range
9.89 - 9.93
Vol / Avg.
12.4K/206K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.56 - 10.17
Mkt Cap
247.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.89
P/E
-
EPS
-1.09
Shares
25M
Outstanding
Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd is a blank check company.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE: OPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magnum Opus Acquisition's (OPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magnum Opus Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE: OPA) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting OPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA)?

A

The stock price for Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE: OPA) is $9.91 last updated Today at 8:31:30 PM.

Q

Does Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magnum Opus Acquisition.

Q

When is Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) reporting earnings?

A

Magnum Opus Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnum Opus Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA) operate in?

A

Magnum Opus Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.