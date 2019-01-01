ñol

OceanPal
(NASDAQ:OP)
0.6476
0.0473[7.88%]
At close: Jun 3
0.60
-0.0476[-7.35%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low0.61 - 0.66
52 Week High/Low0.39 - 12.09
Open / Close0.61 / 0.65
Float / Outstanding29.8M / 29.8M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 4.9M
Mkt Cap19.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.62
Div / Yield0.2/30.88%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float29.8M

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), Dividends

OceanPal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OceanPal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

30.0%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OceanPal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OceanPal (OP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own OceanPal (OP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for OceanPal ($OP) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of OceanPal (OP) shares by June 14, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next OceanPal (OP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for OceanPal (OP) will be on June 13, 2022 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)?
A

The most current yield for OceanPal (OP) is 6.66% and is payable next on June 21, 2022

