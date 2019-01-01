QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perkins Oil & Gas Inc is active in the oil and gas sector. The company is an exploration-stage company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It is focused on pursuing the acquisition of additional leases and/or existing oil and gas wells. The firm has generated limited revenues from operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perkins Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perkins Oil & Gas (OOIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perkins Oil & Gas (OTC: OOIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perkins Oil & Gas's (OOIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perkins Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Perkins Oil & Gas (OOIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perkins Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Perkins Oil & Gas (OOIL)?

A

The stock price for Perkins Oil & Gas (OTC: OOIL) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Aug 05 2021 13:41:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perkins Oil & Gas (OOIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perkins Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Perkins Oil & Gas (OTC:OOIL) reporting earnings?

A

Perkins Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perkins Oil & Gas (OOIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perkins Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Perkins Oil & Gas (OOIL) operate in?

A

Perkins Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.