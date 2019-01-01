Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV is a Mexican company with a multiformat strategy. Soriana offers a diverse range of products: food, clothing, healthcare, and basic services. The company operates self-service stores, warehouse clubs, and convenience stores. Store formats are diverse, from hypermarkets with 7,000-square-metre average sales floor area, as with Soriana Hiper; to stores offering low prices on basic commodities, as with Soriano Mercado; to stores offering high-quality products, as with Soriana Super.