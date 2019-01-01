QQQ
Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV is a Mexican company with a multiformat strategy. Soriana offers a diverse range of products: food, clothing, healthcare, and basic services. The company operates self-service stores, warehouse clubs, and convenience stores. Store formats are diverse, from hypermarkets with 7,000-square-metre average sales floor area, as with Soriana Hiper; to stores offering low prices on basic commodities, as with Soriano Mercado; to stores offering high-quality products, as with Soriana Super.

Organizacion Soriana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organizacion Soriana (ONZBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organizacion Soriana (OTCEM: ONZBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Organizacion Soriana's (ONZBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organizacion Soriana.

Q

What is the target price for Organizacion Soriana (ONZBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organizacion Soriana

Q

Current Stock Price for Organizacion Soriana (ONZBF)?

A

The stock price for Organizacion Soriana (OTCEM: ONZBF) is $0.9 last updated Thu Apr 01 2021 19:40:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Organizacion Soriana (ONZBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organizacion Soriana.

Q

When is Organizacion Soriana (OTCEM:ONZBF) reporting earnings?

A

Organizacion Soriana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organizacion Soriana (ONZBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organizacion Soriana.

Q

What sector and industry does Organizacion Soriana (ONZBF) operate in?

A

Organizacion Soriana is in the sector and industry.