Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 9:28AM
Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Onyx Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onyx Acquisition (ONYXU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onyx Acquisition (NASDAQ: ONYXU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Onyx Acquisition's (ONYXU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Onyx Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Onyx Acquisition (ONYXU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Onyx Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Onyx Acquisition (ONYXU)?

A

The stock price for Onyx Acquisition (NASDAQ: ONYXU) is $10.09 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Onyx Acquisition (ONYXU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onyx Acquisition.

Q

When is Onyx Acquisition (NASDAQ:ONYXU) reporting earnings?

A

Onyx Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Onyx Acquisition (ONYXU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onyx Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Onyx Acquisition (ONYXU) operate in?

A

Onyx Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.