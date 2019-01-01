QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Ontex Group NV is an international producer of personal-hygiene solutions offered in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. Its main business segments are baby care, feminine care, and adult care. Baby care offers mainly diapers and training underpants under a variety of brands: at a lower price point, Canbebe is offered across Middle East and Africa; Helen Harper Baby is offered across Eastern Europe, Russia, and Africa; ecological diapers such as Bio Baby are offered across Germany; and the Kiddies brand is offered in Mexico. Feminine care offers towels, liners, and tampons under the Helen Harper and Fiore brands. Adult care offers incontinence products, pull-up pants, and adult diapers under the Serenity, Id, Canped, and Euron brands.

Ontex Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ontex Group (ONXYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ontex Group (OTCPK: ONXYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ontex Group's (ONXYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ontex Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ontex Group (ONXYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ontex Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ontex Group (ONXYY)?

A

The stock price for Ontex Group (OTCPK: ONXYY) is $3.85 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:08:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ontex Group (ONXYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ontex Group.

Q

When is Ontex Group (OTCPK:ONXYY) reporting earnings?

A

Ontex Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ontex Group (ONXYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ontex Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ontex Group (ONXYY) operate in?

A

Ontex Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.