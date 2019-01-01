OneMarket Ltd develops retail technology network in order to help bricks-and-mortar retailers compete more effectively in the evolving retail environment. The objective of the OneMarket network is to rapidly implement new technologies at scale, to facilitate collaboration in the retail industry and to leverage a comprehensive set of consumer data to provide network participants with insights and intelligence regarding their consumers and the products consumers browse and buy. The company generates its revenue in the form of Software-as-a-Service, Subscription fees, Non-recurring fees, and Transaction fees.