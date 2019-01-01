QQQ
Onamba Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engages in the manufacture and sale of parts used for consumer electronic equipment, information office equipment, and industrial electronic equipment, and general-purpose electric wires, communication cables, and related businesses.

Onamba Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onamba Co (ONMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onamba Co (OTCPK: ONMBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Onamba Co's (ONMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Onamba Co.

Q

What is the target price for Onamba Co (ONMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Onamba Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Onamba Co (ONMBF)?

A

The stock price for Onamba Co (OTCPK: ONMBF) is $3.44 last updated Mon Nov 04 2019 19:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Onamba Co (ONMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onamba Co.

Q

When is Onamba Co (OTCPK:ONMBF) reporting earnings?

A

Onamba Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Onamba Co (ONMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onamba Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Onamba Co (ONMBF) operate in?

A

Onamba Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.