ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
1Life Healthcare
(NASDAQ:ONEM)
8.27
-0.58[-6.55%]
At close: Jun 3
8.27
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low8.18 - 8.76
52 Week High/Low5.94 - 37.95
Open / Close8.62 / 8.27
Float / Outstanding178.9M / 194M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 2.3M
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.47
Total Float178.9M

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Overweight

Highest Price Target1

$32.00

Lowest Price Target1

$9.00

Consensus Price Target1

$15.90

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
44100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Stifel
  • SVB Leerink
  • Citigroup
  • Guggenheim
  • Deutsche Bank

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for 1Life Healthcare

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

1Life Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)?
A

The latest price target for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) was reported by Stifel on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ONEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.10% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)?
A

The latest analyst rating for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) was provided by Stifel, and 1Life Healthcare initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 1Life Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 1Life Healthcare was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) is trading at is $8.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.