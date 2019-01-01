1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) was reported by Stifel on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ONEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.10% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) was provided by Stifel, and 1Life Healthcare initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 1Life Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 1Life Healthcare was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) is trading at is $8.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
