There is no Press for this Ticker
Online Disruptive Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of development and commercialization of biotechnology platform. The firm's main product is Savicell platform with applications for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. The firm has license to certain patented technology relating to the early detection of diseases by measuring metabolic activity in the immune system. The company operates in the United States and Israel.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Online Disruptive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Online Disruptive (ONDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Online Disruptive (OTC: ONDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Online Disruptive's (ONDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Online Disruptive.

Q

What is the target price for Online Disruptive (ONDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Online Disruptive

Q

Current Stock Price for Online Disruptive (ONDR)?

A

The stock price for Online Disruptive (OTC: ONDR) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Online Disruptive (ONDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Online Disruptive.

Q

When is Online Disruptive (OTC:ONDR) reporting earnings?

A

Online Disruptive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Online Disruptive (ONDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Online Disruptive.

Q

What sector and industry does Online Disruptive (ONDR) operate in?

A

Online Disruptive is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.