There is no Press for this Ticker
Oncolix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medical therapies for the treatment of various cancers including ovarian, breast, uterine, and prostate. It is developing Prolanta, a biological drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Analyst Ratings

Oncolix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oncolix (ONCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oncolix (OTC: ONCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oncolix's (ONCX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oncolix.

Q

What is the target price for Oncolix (ONCX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oncolix

Q

Current Stock Price for Oncolix (ONCX)?

A

The stock price for Oncolix (OTC: ONCX) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 14:43:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oncolix (ONCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oncolix.

Q

When is Oncolix (OTC:ONCX) reporting earnings?

A

Oncolix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oncolix (ONCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oncolix.

Q

What sector and industry does Oncolix (ONCX) operate in?

A

Oncolix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.