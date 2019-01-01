Oncolytics Biotech Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancers that have not been treated with therapeutics. Its clinical development plan has the approval of its products as quickly as possible and expands its products into commercially valuable new treatment areas as objectives. The company's product pipeline includes Bavencio, Keytruda, Opdivo, Retifanlimab, and Tecentriq.