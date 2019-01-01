QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
On4 Communications Inc is in the business of designing, creating, and manufacturing software applications for installation in motor vehicles to automatically restrict the driver from accessing a smartphone or other social media communication while the vehicle wheels are in motion. The primary source of revenue is from the sale of the FMS safe driving App and the CogoSense Apps. It also has investments in the craft Cannabis company, which is based in Vancouver.

On4 Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy On4 Communications (ONCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of On4 Communications (OTCPK: ONCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are On4 Communications's (ONCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for On4 Communications.

Q

What is the target price for On4 Communications (ONCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for On4 Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for On4 Communications (ONCI)?

A

The stock price for On4 Communications (OTCPK: ONCI) is $0.0003 last updated Today at 8:34:41 PM.

Q

Does On4 Communications (ONCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for On4 Communications.

Q

When is On4 Communications (OTCPK:ONCI) reporting earnings?

A

On4 Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is On4 Communications (ONCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for On4 Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does On4 Communications (ONCI) operate in?

A

On4 Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.