Omphalos Corp through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, supplies equipment and parts including refurbished and modified reflow soldering ovens and automated optical inspection machines for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers in Taiwan and China and South Asian countries. It offers a range of products, including Tamura N2 Reflow Ovens and Gryphon Laser Marking Systems. Omphalos' clients are mainly Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giants and its products are marketed in both Taiwan and China.