QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
0.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
115.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Omphalos Corp through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, supplies equipment and parts including refurbished and modified reflow soldering ovens and automated optical inspection machines for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers in Taiwan and China and South Asian countries. It offers a range of products, including Tamura N2 Reflow Ovens and Gryphon Laser Marking Systems. Omphalos' clients are mainly Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giants and its products are marketed in both Taiwan and China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Omphalos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omphalos (OMPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omphalos (OTCEM: OMPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omphalos's (OMPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omphalos.

Q

What is the target price for Omphalos (OMPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omphalos

Q

Current Stock Price for Omphalos (OMPS)?

A

The stock price for Omphalos (OTCEM: OMPS) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 15:29:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omphalos (OMPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omphalos.

Q

When is Omphalos (OTCEM:OMPS) reporting earnings?

A

Omphalos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omphalos (OMPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omphalos.

Q

What sector and industry does Omphalos (OMPS) operate in?

A

Omphalos is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.