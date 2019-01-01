Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ:OMIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Singular Genomics Sys
Singular Genomics Sys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ: OMIC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.50 expecting OMIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.43% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ: OMIC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Singular Genomics Sys maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Singular Genomics Sys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Singular Genomics Sys was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Singular Genomics Sys (OMIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $9.50. The current price Singular Genomics Sys (OMIC) is trading at is $3.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
