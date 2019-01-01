QQQ
Range
9.75 - 9.78
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/26.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 10.88
Mkt Cap
173.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
17.8M
Outstanding
Omega Alpha SPAC is a blank check company.

Omega Alpha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omega Alpha (OMEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omega Alpha (NASDAQ: OMEG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Omega Alpha's (OMEG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omega Alpha.

Q

What is the target price for Omega Alpha (OMEG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omega Alpha

Q

Current Stock Price for Omega Alpha (OMEG)?

A

The stock price for Omega Alpha (NASDAQ: OMEG) is $9.78 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Omega Alpha (OMEG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omega Alpha.

Q

When is Omega Alpha (NASDAQ:OMEG) reporting earnings?

A

Omega Alpha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omega Alpha (OMEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omega Alpha.

Q

What sector and industry does Omega Alpha (OMEG) operate in?

A

Omega Alpha is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.