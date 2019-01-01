ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Olaplex Hldgs
(NASDAQ:OLPX)
16.25
-0.66[-3.90%]
At close: Jun 3
16.25
00
After Hours: 6:57PM EDT
Day High/Low16.07 - 16.89
52 Week High/Low11.73 - 30.41
Open / Close16.56 / 16.25
Float / Outstanding124M / 648.9M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 2.5M
Mkt Cap10.5B
P/E44.45
50d Avg. Price14.88
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float124M

Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), Key Statistics

Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.1B
Trailing P/E
44.45
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
36.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
15.82
Price / Book (mrq)
17.9
Price / EBITDA
26.19
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
27.49
Earnings Yield
2.25%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.91
Tangible Book value per share
-0.94
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
965.6M
Total Assets
1.6B
Total Liabilities
965.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.36
Gross Margin
75.84%
Net Margin
33.28%
EBIT Margin
48.04%
EBITDA Margin
54.54%
Operating Margin
58.34%