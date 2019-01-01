QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.2/4.78%
52 Wk
20.85 - 27.5
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
92
Open
-
P/E
20.68
EPS
0.31
Shares
184.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Olam International Ltd sources, processes, packages, and sells agricultural commodities. The company's operating segments include Olam Food Ingredients; Olam Global Agri and Olam International Limited. It generates maximum revenue from the Olam Global Agri segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia, Middle East and Australia. Some of its products include Cocoa, Coffee, Cotton, Nuts, and Spices.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Olam International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olam International (OLMIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olam International (OTCPK: OLMIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olam International's (OLMIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Olam International.

Q

What is the target price for Olam International (OLMIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Olam International

Q

Current Stock Price for Olam International (OLMIY)?

A

The stock price for Olam International (OTCPK: OLMIY) is $25.02 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:47:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Olam International (OLMIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 23, 2013.

Q

When is Olam International (OTCPK:OLMIY) reporting earnings?

A

Olam International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Olam International (OLMIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olam International.

Q

What sector and industry does Olam International (OLMIY) operate in?

A

Olam International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.