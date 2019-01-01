ñol

Ollie's Bargain Outlet
(NASDAQ:OLLI)
47.39
0.37[0.79%]
At close: Jun 3
47.39
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low46.15 - 48
52 Week High/Low37.67 - 95.43
Open / Close46.82 / 47.39
Float / Outstanding39M / 62.7M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap3B
P/E19.5
50d Avg. Price47.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.71
Total Float39M

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), Dividends

Ollie's Bargain Outlet issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ollie's Bargain Outlet generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Q
What date did I need to own Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Q
How much per share is the next Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

