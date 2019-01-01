|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ: OLITW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for OmniLit Acquisition.
There is no analysis for OmniLit Acquisition
The stock price for OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ: OLITW) is $0.235 last updated Today at 8:40:17 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for OmniLit Acquisition.
OmniLit Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for OmniLit Acquisition.
OmniLit Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.