Oriental Land
(OTCPK:OLCLY)
29.14
-0.13[-0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
27.15
-1.9900[-6.83%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low28.65 - 29.55
52 Week High/Low25.79 - 40.85
Open / Close28.65 / 29.14
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.4K / 15.6K
Mkt Cap47.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price31.15
Div / Yield0.05/0.16%
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.96
Total Float-

Oriental Land (OTC:OLCLY), Dividends

Oriental Land issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oriental Land generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Oriental Land Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oriental Land (OLCLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Land.

Q
What date did I need to own Oriental Land (OLCLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Land (OLCLY). The last dividend payout was on December 26, 2012 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Oriental Land (OLCLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Land (OLCLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on December 26, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oriental Land (OTCPK:OLCLY)?
A

The most current yield for Oriental Land (OLCLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 26, 2012

