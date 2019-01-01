Okuma (OTC:OKUMF) Stock, Short Interest Report

15 minutes delayed
Short interest in Okuma Corp (OTC:OKUMF) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 101.40K to 100.85K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.
Short interest for Okuma gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Okuma's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.
|OKUMF
|Okuma Corporation COM STK (Jap
|07/15/2024
|07/24/2024
|—
|—
|100,851
|—
|999.99
|OKUMF
|Okuma Corporation COM STK (Jap
|06/28/2024
|07/10/2024
|—
|—
|101,400
|—
|999.99
|OKUMF
|Okuma Corporation COM STK (Jap
|06/14/2024
|06/26/2024
|—
|—
|88,836
|—
|999.99
|OKUMF
|Okuma Corporation COM STK (Jap
|05/31/2024
|06/11/2024
|—
|—
|106,908
|—
|999.99
|OKUMF
|Okuma Corporation COM STK (Jap
|05/15/2024
|05/24/2024
|—
|—
|84,908
|1
|999.99
|OKUMF
|Okuma Corporation COM STK (Jap
|04/30/2024
|05/09/2024
|—
|—
|78,874
|—
|999.99
