Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metals and other royalties and similar interests in Canada and other parts of the world. The company's projects include Canadian Malartic 5% NSR and Eleonore 2-3.5% NSR.

Osisko Gold Royalties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osisko Gold Royalties (OKSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC: OKSWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Osisko Gold Royalties's (OKSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Osisko Gold Royalties (OKSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osisko Gold Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Osisko Gold Royalties (OKSWF)?

A

The stock price for Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC: OKSWF) is $0.0035 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Osisko Gold Royalties (OKSWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Q

When is Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OKSWF) reporting earnings?

A

Osisko Gold Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osisko Gold Royalties (OKSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Osisko Gold Royalties (OKSWF) operate in?

A

Osisko Gold Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.