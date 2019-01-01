QQQ
Okasan Securities Group is a Japan-based holding company that conducts businesses through a network of domestic and overseas subsidiaries. The company has three business segments. The securities business, which accounts for the majority of sales, is involved in trading, brokerage, underwriting, and distribution of securities, public offering, secondary distribution of securities, and private offering of securities. The asset-management business is involved in investment management and investment advisory. The support business is engaged in information processing services, administrative support services, custodianship, and temping services. The company generates the majority of revenue from Japan.

Okasan Securities Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Okasan Securities Group (OKSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Okasan Securities Group (OTCGM: OKSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Okasan Securities Group's (OKSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Okasan Securities Group.

Q

What is the target price for Okasan Securities Group (OKSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Okasan Securities Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Okasan Securities Group (OKSCF)?

A

The stock price for Okasan Securities Group (OTCGM: OKSCF) is $

Q

Does Okasan Securities Group (OKSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Okasan Securities Group.

Q

When is Okasan Securities Group (OTCGM:OKSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Okasan Securities Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Okasan Securities Group (OKSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Okasan Securities Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Okasan Securities Group (OKSCF) operate in?

A

Okasan Securities Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.