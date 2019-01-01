Okasan Securities Group is a Japan-based holding company that conducts businesses through a network of domestic and overseas subsidiaries. The company has three business segments. The securities business, which accounts for the majority of sales, is involved in trading, brokerage, underwriting, and distribution of securities, public offering, secondary distribution of securities, and private offering of securities. The asset-management business is involved in investment management and investment advisory. The support business is engaged in information processing services, administrative support services, custodianship, and temping services. The company generates the majority of revenue from Japan.