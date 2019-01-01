QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
37.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
504.5M
Outstanding
Oklo Resources Ltd operates as a gold explorer. The Company along with its subsidiaries explores and develops gold, uranium, phosphate, and other metals and mineral projects. Some of its projects include Dandoko project, kouroufing project, Sari Project, kossaya Project, and Yanfolila Project. Its geographical segments include Australia and Mali.

Oklo Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oklo Resources (OKLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oklo Resources (OTCPK: OKLOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oklo Resources's (OKLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oklo Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Oklo Resources (OKLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oklo Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Oklo Resources (OKLOF)?

A

The stock price for Oklo Resources (OTCPK: OKLOF) is $0.075 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:16:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oklo Resources (OKLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oklo Resources.

Q

When is Oklo Resources (OTCPK:OKLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Oklo Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oklo Resources (OKLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oklo Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Oklo Resources (OKLOF) operate in?

A

Oklo Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.