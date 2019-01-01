ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Oki Electric Industry
(OTCPK:OKIEY)
6.75
00
At close: Mar 30
12.39
5.6400[83.56%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.75 - 8.84
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 86.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap584.3M
P/E42.53
50d Avg. Price6.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio96.18
EPS2.78
Total Float-

Oki Electric Industry (OTC:OKIEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Oki Electric Industry reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$86.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Oki Electric Industry using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Oki Electric Industry Questions & Answers

Q
When is Oki Electric Industry (OTCPK:OKIEY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Oki Electric Industry

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oki Electric Industry (OTCPK:OKIEY)?
A

There are no earnings for Oki Electric Industry

Q
What were Oki Electric Industry’s (OTCPK:OKIEY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Oki Electric Industry

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.