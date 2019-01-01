QQQ
Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturer of telecommunications and printer products to telecommunication carriers, financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its business is organized by product line into: information and communication technology, including traffic infrastructure-, disaster-, and self defense-related systems; mechatronics systems, including ATMs, cash handling equipment, and bank branch terminals; printers, including color printers, wide-format inkjets, and multifunction printers; and electronics manufacturing services for industrial, medical, and communications equipment.

Oki Electric Industry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oki Electric Industry (OKIEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oki Electric Industry (OTCPK: OKIEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oki Electric Industry's (OKIEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oki Electric Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Oki Electric Industry (OKIEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oki Electric Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Oki Electric Industry (OKIEY)?

A

The stock price for Oki Electric Industry (OTCPK: OKIEY) is $8.84 last updated Fri Jun 04 2021 19:44:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oki Electric Industry (OKIEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oki Electric Industry.

Q

When is Oki Electric Industry (OTCPK:OKIEY) reporting earnings?

A

Oki Electric Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oki Electric Industry (OKIEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oki Electric Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Oki Electric Industry (OKIEY) operate in?

A

Oki Electric Industry is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.