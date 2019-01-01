Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturer of telecommunications and printer products to telecommunication carriers, financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its business is organized by product line into: information and communication technology, including traffic infrastructure-, disaster-, and self defense-related systems; mechatronics systems, including ATMs, cash handling equipment, and bank branch terminals; printers, including color printers, wide-format inkjets, and multifunction printers; and electronics manufacturing services for industrial, medical, and communications equipment.