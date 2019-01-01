ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Okinawa Electric Power Co
(OTCPK:OKEPF)
11.028
00
At close: Apr 1
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.03 - 11.03
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 54.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap600.1M
P/E25.21
50d Avg. Price11.03
Div / Yield0.49/4.46%
Payout Ratio52.68
EPS-2.69
Total Float-

Okinawa Electric Power Co (OTC:OKEPF), Key Statistics

Okinawa Electric Power Co (OTC: OKEPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.1B
Trailing P/E
25.21
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.45
Price / Book (mrq)
0.48
Price / EBITDA
14.16
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
48.79
Earnings Yield
3.97%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.07
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.75
Tangible Book value per share
22.75
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
284.2B
Total Assets
447.1B
Total Liabilities
284.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
-0.56%
Net Margin
-0.33%
EBIT Margin
0.09%
EBITDA Margin
0.09%
Operating Margin
-0.56%