ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Onward Holdings Co
(OTCPK:OKASY)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 27.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS17.85
Total Float-

Onward Holdings Co (OTC:OKASY), Dividends

Onward Holdings Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Onward Holdings Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 27, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Onward Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onward Holdings Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onward Holdings Co (OKASY). The last dividend payout was on June 21, 2010 and was $1.20

Q
How much per share is the next Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onward Holdings Co (OKASY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.20 on June 21, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Onward Holdings Co (OTCPK:OKASY)?
A

The most current yield for Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 21, 2010

Browse dividends on all stocks.