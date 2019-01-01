ñol

Oji Holdings
(OTCPK:OJIPY)
43.60
-0.62[-1.40%]
At close: Jun 3
70.13
26.5300[60.85%]
After Hours: 9:06AM EDT
Day High/Low43.6 - 43.6
52 Week High/Low43.6 - 58.11
Open / Close43.6 / 43.6
Float / Outstanding- / 99M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E6.24
50d Avg. Price44.97
Div / Yield1.26/2.89%
Payout Ratio15.38
EPS212.7
Total Float-

Oji Holdings (OTC:OJIPY), Dividends

Oji Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oji Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Oji Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oji Holdings (OJIPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oji Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Oji Holdings (OJIPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oji Holdings (OJIPY). The last dividend payout was on June 18, 2009 and was $0.36

Q
How much per share is the next Oji Holdings (OJIPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oji Holdings (OJIPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on June 18, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oji Holdings (OTCPK:OJIPY)?
A

The most current yield for Oji Holdings (OJIPY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 18, 2009

