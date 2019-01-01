|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Oji Holdings (OTCPK: OJIPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Oji Holdings.
There is no analysis for Oji Holdings
The stock price for Oji Holdings (OTCPK: OJIPY) is $49.63 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 19:34:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Oji Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Oji Holdings.
Oji Holdings is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.