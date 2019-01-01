Oita Bank Ltd is a Japanese regional bank operating primarily in the Oita prefecture, located in the southwest of the nation's archipelago. The bank emphasizes a community-based strategy to create value alongside its operating region. It provides financial services to businesses and individuals, including banking, leasing, and credit cards. A majority of the bank's earning assets are in loans and bills discounted, followed by investment securities. Most of the bank's income is overwhelmingly net interest income, followed by fees and commissions.