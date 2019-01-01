Oil Search was founded in 1929 and operates all of Papua New Guinea's oilfields. The PNG government holds a 10% interest. Oil Search had successfully run PNG oilfields since assuming operatorship from ExxonMobil in 2003. However, the tyranny of distance saw the large and high-quality gas fields largely stranded until 2014. The PNG LNG project is the first step to monetise those vast gas resources, again under the direction of ExxonMobil. First-stage construction is complete, with potential for expansion from two trains to five.