QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13 - 17.51
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
415.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oil Search was founded in 1929 and operates all of Papua New Guinea's oilfields. The PNG government holds a 10% interest. Oil Search had successfully run PNG oilfields since assuming operatorship from ExxonMobil in 2003. However, the tyranny of distance saw the large and high-quality gas fields largely stranded until 2014. The PNG LNG project is the first step to monetise those vast gas resources, again under the direction of ExxonMobil. First-stage construction is complete, with potential for expansion from two trains to five.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oil Search Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oil Search (OISHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oil Search's (OISHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oil Search.

Q

What is the target price for Oil Search (OISHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oil Search

Q

Current Stock Price for Oil Search (OISHY)?

A

The stock price for Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) is $14.13 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 18:58:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oil Search (OISHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2015.

Q

When is Oil Search (OTC:OISHY) reporting earnings?

A

Oil Search does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oil Search (OISHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oil Search.

Q

What sector and industry does Oil Search (OISHY) operate in?

A

Oil Search is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.