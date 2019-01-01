ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Oil Search
(OTC:OISHF)
2.90
00
At close: Dec 21
2.7034
-0.1966[-6.78%]
After Hours: 6:07PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.65 - 3.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Oil Search (OTC:OISHF), Dividends

Oil Search issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oil Search generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 11, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Oil Search Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oil Search (OISHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oil Search. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on April 8, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Oil Search (OISHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oil Search (OISHF). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2015 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Oil Search (OISHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oil Search (OISHF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on April 8, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oil Search (OTC:OISHF)?
A

Oil Search has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Oil Search (OISHF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on April 8, 2015.

