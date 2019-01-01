QQQ
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.14 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
112.1K/28.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
66.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Permex Petroleum Corp acquires, holds, manages, operates, and sells oil and gas properties. The company operates in a single reportable segment of the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The firm's projects include ODC & Taylor, West Henshaw, Mary Bullard, Pittcock, Oxy Yates, McMurtry & Loving, and Peavey.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Permex Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Permex Petroleum (OILCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Permex Petroleum (OTCQB: OILCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Permex Petroleum's (OILCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Permex Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Permex Petroleum (OILCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Permex Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Permex Petroleum (OILCF)?

A

The stock price for Permex Petroleum (OTCQB: OILCF) is $0.1504

Q

Does Permex Petroleum (OILCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Permex Petroleum.

Q

When is Permex Petroleum (OTCQB:OILCF) reporting earnings?

A

Permex Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Permex Petroleum (OILCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Permex Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Permex Petroleum (OILCF) operate in?

A

Permex Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.