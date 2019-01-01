|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Permex Petroleum (OTCQB: OILCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Permex Petroleum.
There is no analysis for Permex Petroleum
The stock price for Permex Petroleum (OTCQB: OILCF) is $0.1504 last updated Today at 8:40:01 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Permex Petroleum.
Permex Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Permex Petroleum.
Permex Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.