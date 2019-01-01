ñol

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN
(ARCA:OIL)
38.65
1.10[2.93%]
At close: Jun 3

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (ARCA:OIL), Dividends

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN.

Q
What date did I need to own iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OIL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN.

Q
How much per share is the next iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN.

Q
What is the dividend yield for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (ARCA:OIL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN.

