Oidon Co Ltd is a prepacckaged software company specialized in Emission Trading and provide the emission trading system and program globally.

Oidon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oidon (OIDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oidon (OTCEM: OIDN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oidon's (OIDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oidon.

Q

What is the target price for Oidon (OIDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oidon

Q

Current Stock Price for Oidon (OIDN)?

A

The stock price for Oidon (OTCEM: OIDN) is $0.015 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:36:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oidon (OIDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oidon.

Q

When is Oidon (OTCEM:OIDN) reporting earnings?

A

Oidon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oidon (OIDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oidon.

Q

What sector and industry does Oidon (OIDN) operate in?

A

Oidon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.