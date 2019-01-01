QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Oicintra Inc is a precious metals processing company that markets its proprietary methods to extract and leach precious metals from ore. Its target market is precious metals mining operations. The company's proprietary process significantly improves on environmental hazards typically associated with processing ore to extract valuable precious metals significantly reducing the use of mercury by small- & medium-scale miners, and the use of cyanide by medium- & large-scale miners.

Oicintra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oicintra (OICT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oicintra (OTCPK: OICT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oicintra's (OICT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oicintra.

Q

What is the target price for Oicintra (OICT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oicintra

Q

Current Stock Price for Oicintra (OICT)?

A

The stock price for Oicintra (OTCPK: OICT) is $3 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 17:25:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oicintra (OICT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oicintra.

Q

When is Oicintra (OTCPK:OICT) reporting earnings?

A

Oicintra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oicintra (OICT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oicintra.

Q

What sector and industry does Oicintra (OICT) operate in?

A

Oicintra is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.