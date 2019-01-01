Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA), Dividends

Invesco Muni Income Opps issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Invesco Muni Income Opps generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Invesco Muni Income Opps. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 31, 2022.
