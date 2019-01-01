OHB SE provides space technology, security, telematics and satellite services. It has two business segments namely Space systems and Aerospace and industrial products. Space systems segment develops and produces low earth orbit and geostationary satellites for navigation, scientific, communication and earth observation purposes. The Aerospace and industrial products segment manufacture products for aviation, space travel, and electronic data transmission. It also supplies Ariane 5 programme and manufactures components for aircraft engines. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the space systems segment.