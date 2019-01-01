QQQ
OHB SE provides space technology, security, telematics and satellite services. It has two business segments namely Space systems and Aerospace and industrial products. Space systems segment develops and produces low earth orbit and geostationary satellites for navigation, scientific, communication and earth observation purposes. The Aerospace and industrial products segment manufacture products for aviation, space travel, and electronic data transmission. It also supplies Ariane 5 programme and manufactures components for aircraft engines. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the space systems segment.

OHB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OHB (OHBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OHB (OTCGM: OHBTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OHB's (OHBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OHB.

Q

What is the target price for OHB (OHBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OHB

Q

Current Stock Price for OHB (OHBTF)?

A

The stock price for OHB (OTCGM: OHBTF) is $51.25 last updated Wed Aug 12 2020 18:45:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OHB (OHBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OHB.

Q

When is OHB (OTCGM:OHBTF) reporting earnings?

A

OHB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OHB (OHBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OHB.

Q

What sector and industry does OHB (OHBTF) operate in?

A

OHB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.