OPY Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

OPY Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OPY Acquisition (OHAAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OPY Acquisition (NASDAQ: OHAAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OPY Acquisition's (OHAAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OPY Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for OPY Acquisition (OHAAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OPY Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for OPY Acquisition (OHAAU)?

A

The stock price for OPY Acquisition (NASDAQ: OHAAU) is $9.98 last updated Today at 4:03:57 PM.

Q

Does OPY Acquisition (OHAAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OPY Acquisition.

Q

When is OPY Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHAAU) reporting earnings?

A

OPY Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OPY Acquisition (OHAAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OPY Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does OPY Acquisition (OHAAU) operate in?

A

OPY Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.